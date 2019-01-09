Vegan beer goes on sale at Horsham town centre pub

Horsham’s newest pub - Brewhouse & Kitchen in East Street - has gone all vegan.

The pub announced today that all of its beers are now suitable for those on plant-based diets. It follows the introduction of vegan sausage rolls last week by food chain Greggs.

During the summer, Brewhouse & Kitchen introduced 23 vegan and vegetarian dishes, “more”, it says, “than any other independent pub group in the UK.”

A spokesman said: “Over the past six months we have been experimenting with different methods and ingredients in order to make all of our beers suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets.”

The vegan beer is on offer alongside a ‘vegan specials’ menu for January.

The spokesman explained: “Many beers are made using isinglass, a product of the fish farming industry that is used in the filtering process. This means that, especially for cask beers, those of us attempting to eliminate animal products from our lives need to be careful with the beer we drink.

“Equally, for those of us attempting the challenge of Veganuary, some beers can make this more difficult, due to their inclusion of milk. This is especially true with darker beers such as stouts and porters.”

Brewhouse & Kitchen co-founder Kris Gumbrell said: “While we aren’t a vegan specialist brewpub, we believe that good beer should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your dietary requirements. In order to open up the wonderful world of craft beer to more, the natural step was to ensure that our beers were all made vegan-friendly.

“It was a challenge ensuring that the great taste of Brewhouse & Kitchen’s beers remained just as good as ever but our commitment to ensuring everyone is welcome in our Brewhouse & Kitchen sites meant it was a challenge we were determined to overcome.”

The pub chain was founded in 2011 and now has 23 sites across the country, including the one in East Street, Horsham.