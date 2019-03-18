Upper Beeding Primary School’s appeal to replace much-loved friendship bench and shed

A primary school’s parent fundraising group is calling on the public to help replace a much-loved friendship bench and shed.

After years of service at Upper Beeding Primary School, the affectionately-dubbed Fred the Shed and Barney the Bench are in need of replacement.

Barney the Bench

Friends of Upper Beeding Primary School, a registered charity is looking for an organisation to help out by donating a new version of Fred and Barney as the school has limited resources to provide this.

Sarah Bennet, chairman, said: “The children love Fred, he stores toys and every week becomes a magical new play area which supports the reception children’s topic work.

“One week he might be a hairdresser’s, the next a space station. He is decorated and filled, played with and loved every day.”

The shed is becoming unsafe after many repair jobs so the group believes it is time to bring in a new magical play area.

Fred the Shed

Sarah added: “Barney Bench is our friendship bench. He was originally multi-coloured, but has weathered and aged gracefully. Barney needs more than a bit of makeup and a facelift. Again a bit wobbly, Barney is struggling to support the children who sit on him.

“Barney is the bench children sit on when they need a friend. If you sit on Barney other children know what you are really saying is ‘come and say hello because I need a friend to play with’. Barney has a very special place in our hearts as the giver of love in our playground.”

Contact Sarah Bennet on 07968 119320 or at jenniferpenelopy@hotmail.com if you are able to help.

