UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after workshop blaze

A man has been rushed to hospital following a blaze at a car workshop in Manor Royal.

Six fire crews spent more than an hour fighting the flames at a building in Royce Road this morning (January 9).

Five classic cars were also damaged in the blaze which the fire service said was caused by a fuel spillage in the workshop.

One fire engine was initially called to the incident after smoke was seen pouring from the building just before 10.15am.

On arrival the fire service said the workshop was ‘well alight’ and five more pumps were called.

The flames were extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two water jets and a hose reel.

Paramedics and members of the Hazard Area Response Team were also called and treated a man at the scene. The ambulance service said he suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to East Surrey Hospital for further treatment.

Five classic cars were 50 per cent damaged by flames and 80 per cent damaged by smoke, the fire service said.

A spokesman added the blaze was caused by a fuel spillage in the workshop which was set alight by a spark during welding.

It is being treated as an accident.