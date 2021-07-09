Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie sells out at Matalan ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final

The England manager and former Hazelwick School pupil has been sporting a fashionable polka dot tie throughout the tournament.

The Three Lions boss has worn what England supporters believe to be his 'lucky' tie in all but one game of Euro 2020.

Southgate went without his iconic accessory during England's 0-0 draw with old rivals Scotland in the group stages.

Matalan has this week sold out of their £4 version of Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final. Picture by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images

Matalan believe that their £4 version of the tie has sold out due to supporters purchasing the lucky tie ahead of Sunday’s final against Italy.

Southgate famously donned a waistcoat during England's fairytale run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Marks & Spencer revealed sales of its waistcoats increased by 35 per cent during the tournament thanks to what they said was 'the Gareth Southgate effect'.