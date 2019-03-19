Two injured in fight at Horsham Sainsbury’s car park

A woman was injured after trying to break up a fight involving a group of youths in Horsham town centre, police have said.

Officers said a fight involving seven or eight youths broke out in Sainsbury's car park at about 2.10pm this afternoon (March 19).

A 15-year-old boy was also injured in the incident and was treated at the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A woman required medical treatment after she was assaulted trying to break up a fight between a group of youths in Sainsbury’s car park in Worthing Road, Horsham, on Tuesday afternoon (March 19).

"Police were called to the scene at 2.09pm where seven or eight youths, some on bikes, were reported to be fighting. They headed off towards the town centre.

"A 15-year-old boy, also received medical treatment for minor injuries.

"Anyone with information about the incident, those involved or who may have photos or video of the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 709 of 19/03."