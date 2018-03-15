Tributes paid to man ‘with Henfield running through his veins’

Friends of the man ‘with Henfield running through his veins’ have paid homage to him following his death.

Tony Adfield, 87 – the former remembrance parade marshal for Henfield – died from natural causes.

Tony with Don Lidbetter of Royal Engineers. Picture: BN5 Magazine

He served in the role of marshal for a number of years at Henfield Remembrance Day Parades – organised by Henfield Parish Council – until failing health in more recent times prevented him from doing so.

Kevin Wright, clerk to the parish council, said: “Tony Adfield was a man with Henfield running through his veins.

“He played football and cricket for the village teams in his younger days and served in many positions of authority within these clubs in later years, such as secretary of Henfield Football Club and president of Henfield Cricket Club.

“Added to all of this, he was president of the West Sussex Football League and served on the Sussex County FA as well.

“Tony will be greatly missed by all the knew him in Henfield.”

Horsham District councillor Mike Morgan – who took over the role of parade marshal from Tony in 2009 – remembers his wit.

He added: “Tony Adfield was the parade marshal for the Remembrance Parade in Henfield which is organised by the parish council.

“He took over this role in the late 1990s and as the lead parish councillor in organising this event I worked closely with Tony.

“As an ex TA (Territorial Army), Tony took great pride in carrying out this duty and he was extremely sad when he gave up this role in 2009 due to health reasons.

“I was then asked to take on this task which I agreed to do so with some trepidation but Tony, with his usual wit and experience, guided me through.

“He will be sadly missed in Henfield.”

Tony was a prominent figure at both Henfield football and cricket clubs where he served as secretary and president respectively.

Conway Thorns, the president of the cricket club, said: “Tony had an association with Henfield Cricket Club for over 60 years.

“He will be greatly missed.”

