Work starts soon on new Turners Hill roundabout

Work starts soon to build a new mini roundabout and pedestrian crossing in North Street, Turners Hill.

Shanly Homes Housing is making the changes as part of its Clock Field development. Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 25 and last for about six weeks, with the B2028 North Street closed to through-traffic for the safety of the public and workforce.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The works have been timed to coincide with the school summer holidays to try to minimise the impact on traffic as much as possible.

“North Street has to be closed to through-traffic between its junction with East Street and its northern junction with Lion Lane for the safety of the public and the workforce. This is because it is narrow and there is not enough room to do the work under traffic-light control, which would also block the east-west B2110 route through the village.

“We have been assured by the developer that everything will be done to try to minimise the impact on traffic but, unfortunately, there will be inconvenience for both residents and businesses, for which we can only apologise.”

During the works, Lion Lane will also be closed to prevent rat-running and to enable the twitten, which runs alongside the Hollies, to be resurfaced and for a wheelchair-access ramp to be installed.

Diversion routes will be signposted via Turners Hill Road/Balcombe Road/ Copthorne Common Road and via East Street/Imberhorne Lane/Copthorne Road.

Should the public need to contact the team, Shanly Homes can be contacted on 01372 225000, and problems with the temporary traffic management can be reported on 01784 435555.

A further phase of works will follow later. Details of the traffic management for this are being finalised but will have less impact on the local roads.

More Crawley stories in the news

The leader of West Sussex County Council has been asked to call for a change in the law governing local authority powers to intervene in the running of academies.



Stars from Dancing on Ice, EastEnders and Britain’s Got Talent lined up for Crawley panto



Crawley Town sign former QPR striker Grego-Cox

