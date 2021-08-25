Sussex travel: Evening update for Wednesday, August 25
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 25.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:41 pm
The A259 at Telscombe cliffs near to The Smugglers Rest pub is partly blocked due to an incident that emergency services are dealing with.
Near Lewes, the A27 eastbound has been cleared following an incident earlier just before the Ashcombe roundabout.
There is queuing traffic on Falmer Road southbound towards High Street Rottingdean and on the A259 between Ovingdean and Saltdean.