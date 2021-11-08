Heavy traffic has been reported on roads across the county this evening after multiple incidents.

Meanwhile, on the railway line, a speed restriction was in place between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges. A safety inspection of the track has taken place and delays have now been cleared.

In Storrington, near Horsham, B2139 Amberley Road is reportedly partly blocked eastbound due to a collision between Clay Lane and the A283 Pulborough Road

Slow traffic has been reported in the area after the two-vehicle crash on the roundabout.

In Haywards Heath, B2272 Muster Green is partly blocked from B2112 Sussex Road to Church Road, due to a stalled bus.

Another incident has been reported near Balcombe. A car is said to have rolled over on Cherry Lane but traffic is coping well.

In Ardingly, there are reports of an open manhole on the B2028 Selsfield Road. Motorists are advised to approach with care.

There is also traffic congestion on A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall roundabout), adding to the usual delays heading into Cowfold.

In Pyecombe, the A273 partly blocked Southbound due to a broken down vehicle between the B2112 New Road at Hassocks and the A23 London Road

Elsewhere in West Sussex, 'severe delays' have been reported between Chichester and Bognor Regis. There are queues on A259 Chichester Road southbound at Elbridge Avenue and eastbound between the A259 and A27.

Heading towards Arundel, traffic is beginning to ease on the A27 at The Causeway roundabout eastbound.

In Worthing, there are delays on A27 both ways at Sompting Road, with congestion to the A24 backing up to Findon Valley.

Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A283 Steyning Road and A2025 Grinstead Lane.

Queues are reducing on A27 eastbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). However, road works are continuing to cause problems from A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). Lane closure are in place.

In Lewes, there is slow traffic on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout).

Delays are also reportedly increasing on Southerham Roundabout eastbound between towards the Beddingham roundabout).