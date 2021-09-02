Sussex evening traffic report - Heavy traffic reported after multiple incidents across county

There is reportedly traffic congestion on A259 Seaside around A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside Roundabout). This follows a nearby incident, involving an air ambulance and fire crews. Read more hereQueueing traffic has also been reported on A22 Hailsham Bypass eastbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

Further delays are building on A21 Southbound at A268 Hawkhurst Road.

There have been reports an accident involving a car and a van on A267 Mayfield Road near Frant.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Eastbourne. Photo: Dan Jessup

Two cars have collided on A27 westbound from A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) to A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off). The road is partly blocked and is affecting Worthing bound traffic.

'Severe delays' of 17 minutes are increasing on A27 westbound between A23 London Road and A293. The average speed is five mph.

In Worthing, there has been a crash involving two vehicles on on A2032 Littlehampton Road at The Boulevard.

There is very slow traffic on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Traffic is also reportedly slow on A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to B2140 Station Road. Speed restrictions are in place due to roadworks.

Queueing traffic has been reported eastbound on the A27 in Arundel at The Causeway roundabout