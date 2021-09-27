Reports of tree blocking road on Balcombe Road
A fallen tree blocking part of the Balcombe Road is causing 'a few issues' this morning, police have said.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 8:48 am
The tree is believed to have fallen down between Hanlye Lane and Burrell Road today (Monday, September 27).
Taking to social media, inspector Darren Taylor said: "Reports coming in at 8am this morning of a tree blocking part of the Balcombe Road by the railway bridge near to Borde Hill Gardens.
"Causing a few issues so do be careful. Highways have been contacted to remove the tree."