Motorists caught reversing on sliproad to avoid M23 gridlock

The M23 north of Crawley was a total standstill yesterday because of its closure, and those who tried to illegally escape the gridlock found themselves in even deeper trouble with the law.

The northbound carriageway between junction 10 at Crawley and junction 9 at Gatwick was shut yesterday, causing tailbacks for several miles.

On Saturday morning Sussex Roads Police tweeted the warning: “Do Not Reverse back up slip roads. We’ll be waiting.”

Clearly some didn’t listen, and shortly afterward officers posted pictures of those caught in the act, despite them having driven past a marked police car shortly before.

Frustrated motorists said all the diversion routes were also choked up.

And with no trains running between Three Bridges and Brighton or Lewes, some said that replacement buses were adding to the road congestion, questioning why the road and rail works are being done at the same time.

The M23 gridlock on Saturday morning. Sussex Roads Police/Twitter

The situation is likely to be much the same today, with the road still closed all day and night before it reopens at 4am on Monday morning and train services disrupted.

The northbound stretch of the M23 between J10 and 9 will then be closed for another three weekends for the resurfacing work.