Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision near Crawley
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car between Crawley and East Grinstead.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:28 am
The incident happened on Copthorne Road, close to the garden centre, at 8am on Sunday (July 11), according to inspector Darren Taylor from Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Police.
He said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with an injured leg following the collision involving a motorbike and car.
The road was blocked while police and paramedics dealt with the incident but, according to traffic reports, is now clear.