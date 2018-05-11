Midhurst main road reopens after sinkhole is fixed

Midhurst’s giant sinkhole has been fixed, 48 hours after it appeared in Bepton Road.

Southern Water has confirmed it had finished work to fill the two-metre wide crater with concrete before it was resurfaced today.

Addressing residents at last night’s annual town meeting, town council chairman Mark Purves said the emergency road closure had given a feel for the roadworks set to be carried out in Rumbolds Hill in June.

He said: “Bepton Road has given us a little bit of a sample of what we might be experiencing in June, hopefully to sort [Rumbolds Hill] once and for all.

“Unfortunately we might need to suck it a little to get the result we need.”