Major congestion on M25 as drivers stop to view accident

Drivers have faced major delays on the M25 this morning, near the junction with the M23, due to traffic slowing down to view an accident.

Three lanes have been closed on the M25 anticlockwise from junction 9 (Leatherhead) to junction 8 (Reigate).

Reports are that people have been coming to a halt in the outside lane to view the accident on the opposite side of the carriageway.

Congestion is to junction 10 (Wisley).

Two fire engines have been in attendance at the incident which involved two vehicles and caused a large fuel spillage.

