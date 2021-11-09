Free bus travel for veterans and the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday

Anyone wearing their military service medals or carrying a military ID card can travel free all day on Remembrance Sunday anywhere the company’s bus network, across Brighton & Hove, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Brighton & Hove and Metrobus’ managing director Martin Harris said he wanted to make travelling to Remembrance Day services, parades and wreath laying as convenient as possible.

Martin said: "Remembrance Sunday is a time for communities to come together and acknowledge the debt the nation owes the people who serve in our armed forces, while looking toward the future with hope and belief in our democratic values.

Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus is offering free travel to veterans and serving members of the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday (November 14)

"It is also important to remember that the day honours all those who have been part of all conflicts since the two world wars.”

For information on Remembrance Day and Armistice Day services in and around Brighton & Hove click here. Armistice Day is on Thursday, November 11.