All railway lines between Horsham and Christs Hospital closed after vehicle collides with bridge

All trains between Horsham and Christs Hospital have been cancelled after a road vehicle collided with a bridge

All railway lines between Horsham and Christs Hospital have been temporarily closed after a road vehicle collided with a bridge, Southern Rail have announced via Twitter.

Travel times are likely to be extended by 30 minutes and Southern Rail has said they are working on providing alternative travel arrangements.

Alternative services are being suggested via Haywards Heath and Hove, Horsham and London Bridge, Portsmouth and Southhampton/ London Waterloo, Stagecoach buses on the 700 route and Metrobus in the Horsham area.

Rail replacement buses have also been requested to run between Horsham and Barnham in both directions, Southern Railway has said.

Trains to and from Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst and Christs Hospital have been cancelled.