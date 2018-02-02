Town centre store to close

A charity furniture shop is to close its town centre store at the end of the month.

Horsham Matters’ upcycled and vintage furniture showroom in East Street, Horsham, will relocate to its superstore premises in Redkiln Place.

CEO David Sheldon said: “We have taken a decision as a business to concentrate everything in one store in Redkiln Place.”

He said that although a number of businesses had closed in East Street recently, the decision to move sites was taken some months ago.

Horsham Matters plans to launch an on-line business later this month.

East Street has recently seen the closure of several shops and businesses including Strada restaurant, an artisan French specialities shop and the St Catherine’s Hospice shop.

French restaurant chain Cote’s premises in East Street have been shut since a fire in September.