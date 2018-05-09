Top chef to take over food operation at Horsham pub

Celebrated chef Matt Gillan will be taking over the food operation at the Foresters Arms in Horsham.

Matt, who has appeared twice on BBC’s The Great British Menu, previously made his mark at The Pass restaurant in The South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding.

Foresters Arms in Horsham. Photo: Google

He left in April 2016, after helping the restaurant achieve a Michelin Star and 4 AA Rosettes.

An email sent out by the Foresters says he will be taking over the food operation opening for business on June 7.

The statement says that “under Matt’s casual brand, Electro Pirate, the team will be serving a relaxed menu, with an obvious focus on local produce.

“He is also Chef/Director of Red Roaster/Pike & Pine in Brighton and will split his time between Horsham and Brighton, allowing the team at the Foresters to develop their own skills and dishes with Matt’s final sign off.

Matt says: “My career started in a pub and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. By only having to look after the food side of The Foresters, it means that myself and the team can give the menu our full attention, and I can entrust the team with the kitchen.

“I’m also really looking forward to being back in the Horsham area and putting a food offer in a pub that I’d want to take the family to or have drinks with friends whilst sharing a few plates. It’s obviously a very new move for both Colin and I and a lot of unknowns, but I’m excited about where this could go.”

The statment adds that although Matt has spent the vast majority of his career at fine dining establishments, the menu on offer will be much more simple and casual, providing the local area with great quality food at great value.

