Tickets on sale for Age UK Horsham District’s popular vintage dance

Age UK Horsham District’s successful 1940s/50s style evening dance ‘Strictly Vintage’ is set to return next month.

Back by popular demand, the event will take place at The Drill Hall on Sunday September 29 with music provided by The Royal British Legion Dance Band.

Over the last four years the event has attracted guests of all ages and dancing abilities dressed in fabulous fashions of the era, and it has grown in popularity.

Sonia Mangan, chief officer for Age UK Horsham District said: “Last year our first evening version of this popular event raised over £2,000 to help support our work with older people across the Horsham District and we are really hoping that this year we can raise even more – it would be great to sell-out!”

The money raised by the event will go towards funding the free services Age UK Horsham District offers that support older people in the local area with the aims of tackling loneliness and social isolation, improving access to services and financial support and generally helping older people to love later life.

The charity is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary this year.

Sonia added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Dark Star Foundation, the charitable arm of the Partridge Green brewery, who have provided funds to cover the majority of the costs of the dance.

“Other local businesses are supporting the event by donating raffle prizes or their services for free, and our thanks also go to all of these.”

Tickets are on sale now. Call the fundraising team on 01403 751304 or pop in to Age UK Horsham District’s Lavinia House premises in Dukes Square, Horsham.

For more information call 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk

To donate to their 2018 diamond anniversary campaign, visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/60for60