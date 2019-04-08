Three rushed to hospital after two-car crash on A29

Three people were injured following a two-car crash along the A29 this morning (April 8).

Emergency services were called to London Road in Hardham after a Ford KA and a BMW collided at about 9.30am.

The road was closed for several hours

Police said a man became trapped in the BMW. He was freed by firefighters and was checked over at the scene by paramedics. Officers said he and a woman who was also injured whilst travelling in the BMW were taken to Richard's Hospital, in Chichester, for further checks.

A woman, who was driving the Ford, was seriously injured and was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions for more than two hours whilst the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The A29 re-opened to traffic shortly before midday, and police would like to thank motorists whose journeys were disrupted for their patience while the incident was being dealt with.

"Anyone who saw what happened, who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact police online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or phone 101, quoting serial 304 of 08/04."