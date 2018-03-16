Thieves snatch women’s purses outside shops

Purse thieves struck twice, targetting women in Horsham town centre, on Tuesday.

Police say the purses were snatched between 1.30pm and 3pm outside Bon Marche and the Card Factory in West Street, Horsham.

Both victims had their purses and around £60 each in cash taken from their handbag.

A police spokesman said: “If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area or have any information please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/) or call 101 quoting reference 732 of 13/03.

“If you would like to report a matter of this nature please report here (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/).”