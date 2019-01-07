Horsham

The shops Horsham used to have - how many do you remember?

Numerous shops have come and gone around Horsham town centre in recent years and others from further back have faded from memory.

We’ve selected a number of popular shops you may remember. However, there may be others you recall and even have photos of. Contact us at ct.news@jpress.co.uk with your memories of your favourite shops.

Beales moved out of Horsham in 2016 after arriving in 2006. Allders were the previous occupiers, opening in 2003. Dunelm attracted big crowds when it opened in November 2016
Broadbridges isn't a 'lost shop' as it's still trading in Piries Place, but we thought you'd like this old photo of it
McDonald's left the town in July 2014, a decision that disappointed many of our readers
BattleQuest Games The Board Game Shop shut up shop in October last year. Pictured is owner Andy Wakefield
