The Henfield Hall to razzle dazzle with new floral event

A two-day floral extravaganza featuring a Sussex-wide competition to win a range of trophies is coming to Henfield next month.

Organised by the Sussex Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), ‘Razzle Dazzle’ will start on Friday September 7 for NAFAS competitors and will open to the public on Saturday September 8 from 9.30am at The Henfield Hall. The Worthing Town Crier announcing the event in Henfield High Street.

Basic entry fee is £2 to see the floral arrangements and to have access to a marquee with refreshments and trade stands. A limited number of tickets at £10 each (to include the basic entry fee) which give the opportunity to see a floral demonstration by national demonstrator Coral Gardiner. Call 01798 812719.