Tesco hunts for volunteers to help with vital appeal

Volunteers are needed to help with the Tesco Food Collection for people in need this Christmas.

Food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust are looking for helpers at donation points at Tesco stores from Thursday, November 29 to Saturday, December 1.

The collection will see customers encouraged to donate long-life food to help foodbanks and community groups support people in need. Tesco will top up donations by 20 per cent.

Lindsay Boswell, FareShare chief executive officer said: “If you can spare a few hours to volunteer in your local store please do. You’ll be making an enormous difference.”

Since 2012, more than 49m meals have been donated.

Volunteers are needed to hand out shopping lists to customers, so they can see the food items needed by foodbanks and community groups, and to answer questions customers have.

Emma Revie, chief executive of The Trussell Trust said: “The more people volunteering with foodbanks at the Tesco Food Collection, the more food will be collected from generous shoppers, and the better prepared foodbanks will be for their busiest time of year.”

For more on FareShare see fareshare.org.uk/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/

For more on The Trussell Trust see www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/volunteer/

See details of the Christmas light switch ons across Sussex here:

https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/east-sussex-christmas-lights-switch-ons-where-are-they-when-do-they-start-how-much-does-it-cost-1-8686554

https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/west-sussex-christmas-lights-switch-ons-where-are-they-when-do-they-start-how-much-does-it-cost-1-8682771