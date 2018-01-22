Tennis group happy to be home

On Thursday January 4, the Broadbridge Heath 50plus tennis group were delighted to play for the very first time on the five new MUGAs (Multi Use Games Areas) constructed as part of the redevelopment of Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

For over six months the old courts had been closed to allow contractors to commence construction of The Bridge, the new replacement leisure centre.

Thankfully, during this period alternative arrangements had been made to use the Horsham Park tennis courts but players were relieved to finally be ‘at home’ once more.

The courts feature a polymeric ‘rubber’ coating which facilitates usage for many sports as well as being ‘comfortable’ to play on.