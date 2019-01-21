Sussex Police among top employers for LGBT inclusivity

Stonewall said Sussex Police is one of the most LGBT-inclusive employers in the country.

The University of Brighton also made the annual top 100 list by the lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) charity.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Giles York at Brighton Pride

Sussex Police was ranked 81 in the Top 100 for the second year running (47 in 2018).

Chief Constable Giles York said: “Being an inclusive organisation that reflects our society is at the heart of our values and it is a great honour to be recognised again by Stonewall as one of the Top 100 employers that provides an inclusive working environment for LGBT staff.

"It is so important for our employees to be themselves at work without the burden of having to hide part of their personality. It is my belief that the culture inside our force is critical in how we treat the public too, so while we continue our inclusivity work internally, this will reflect positively on our work externally.

"We are extremely proud and thankful to our staff and colleagues who are so dedicated.”

The list ranks employers from across public, private and third sectors on how LGBT-inclusive their workplaces are.

For the full results of the Top 100 list, visit: www.stonewall.org.uk/t1002019

