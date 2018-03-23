SLIDESHOW: Joy as Horsham pub completes £100,000 makeover

With several pubs across the district closing their doors for good a town centre watering hole is bucking the trend after undergoing a huge investment.

Pub-lovers will be raising a glass to the Kings Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric after the new proprietors spent more than £100,000 improving the building.

The Kings Arms has completed a major refurb.

There were fears over the future of the 350-year-old pub after it was put up for sale by Hall and Woodhouse last year.

However, it was bought by duo Richard Grady and Peter Birdsall and the pair have spent eight weeks carrying out extensive renovations which has seen a new kitchen created along with an new-look bar, new signage and a new snug.

Richard said he was very pleased with how the works had gone.

He said: “The heart and soul of the place was already here really it just needed some TLC. The response from the public has been really fantastic we couldn’t be more delighted.”

The pub has retained its 17th century feel with the old wooden beams and the fireplace still on show.

The dining area and bar have been given a spring clean with a new wooden bar surface installed and a new selection of ales and ciders brought in - at least two of which are locally sourced.

Both areas have also been repainted and new lighting put in along with chairs and tables all recycled and restored from a warehouse in Welling.

A snug has been created out the back for those wanting to drink in a quieter environment.

Richard said: “I think the public have been crying out for another good independent pub in Horsham.

He added: “You can be as delighted as you want but as long as the customers are happy that’s what it’s about.

“It’s all about the people who visit, we have got to make sure the customer is happy.”

The day-to-day running of the pub will be done by Colin Gilbert and Siobhan Hanley.

Colin will be putting into practice his 39 years experience as a chef and now has a £35,000 kitchen to work with.

He has created a new menu which is available to view on the pub’s website but Richard said they were a ‘pub that does good food’ and not a restaurant.

Work is still ongoing to open up he building’s beer garden which should be ready by the spring.

For more visit the pub’s Facebook page or go to www.kingsarmshorsham.godaddysites.com