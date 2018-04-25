Slideshow: Camera club’s winning photos

Storrington Camera Club welcomed Carole Speight, ARPS, APAGB a member of Chichester Camera Club and local resident in Billingshurst with an interest in landscape photography to judge their latest ‘Open Subject’ competition.

The evening was divided into two parts with the first half being print images and the second projected images.

Impressions of a huntsman

For the prints, Carole gave herself a hard job for the final marking as she held a number back.

Carole commented on the high degree of patience shown when photographing nature with all its nuances. Anne Nagle’s “Pygmy Cormorant” and Derek Grieve’s “Red Shank Probing” both attracted 18 and positive comments about sharpness and activity by the birds.

Daisy Kane’s “Silky waterfall” another 18 pleased the judge with placement of the rock and the choice of slow shutter speed. Sarah Beard chose “Icons of London”, gained 18 for something different and the inclusion of the “iconic red bus on the bridge”.

The two 19s were “Looking Foxy” from Brian Simmons and “Female Bearded Tit” by Derek Grieve.

Three prints were given the top mark of 20. These being “Impressions of a Huntsman” by Daisy Kane which Carole commented as being a skilful and creative image being well captured with the huntsman looking back, which set the scene well. “Last day of the tulip” by Norman Kirby which she described as being creative with subtle colours and the diagonal setting adding to the overall positive response.

Finally, “Tulip Splendour” by Anne Nagle which was also named as “Print of the Night”. Carole saw this print as well planned and executed with regards to subtle colours and shapes to deliver a really pleasing image.

For the projected image section three were given 18 all very different. Janet Brown’s “Comings and Goings”, a cleverly seen underground tube with enough movement to show each train on the move with good clear colours well captured.

Next Chris West’s “Puente del Alamillo Seville”. This was an unusual and effective photo, well captured, well timed showing still some light in the sky. “Bad Hair Day” by A. Gray was the last 18, the judge appreciating the clarity, colours and background, as this red squirrel chomped away at the nuts.

Carole then awarded 19 to two images, these going to Kevin Harwood for “Ruddy Turnstone snack time” the judge enjoying the snack being still in the beak. The second image being quite different and a monochrome “Storm Coming” by Alex Swyer and Carole commenting on the patterns going up the fields and cloud formations.

Three images scored top marks, Anne Nagle with her “Young Jackal”, much appreciated by the judge for the sharpness the clever placing of the jackal, allowing the sun to just highlight the top of the ears. The second image submitted by Derek Grieve and titled “Snarling Wild Cat”. The comments being that it struck terror with the snarl and anger apparent and was well captured with lovely lighting making the whiskers stand out, the out of focus background enhancing the clarity of the wildcat.

The third 20 and “Projected Image of the Night” came from David Seddon and called “Fit of the Giggles”. This was a delightful image of a granddaughter giggling, as only little girls do. Carole commented that it was a well taken image with excellent capture, especially of the highlights in the eyes.