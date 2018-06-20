School trip gives pupils an insight into politics

On June 11, pupils from Christ’s Hospital were given a taster of politics on a school trip to Westminster.

Five year 12 pupils were generously hosted at the House of Lords by Baroness Garden of Frognal.

Baroness Garden is a Liberal Democrat politician and Lords spokesperson on higher and further education and skills.

The group were treated to lunch in the Lords’ dining room and a tour of the Palace of Westminster.

After this the students then were lucky enough to watch question time in the Lords’ chamber itself.

The finale was being in the Commons’ public gallery as the Prime Minister delivered her statement on the G7 summit.

After this Theresa May took questions from MPs of all parties.

Milo, 17, said: “Having the chance to watch Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, as well as many front benchers from both sides, was an inspiring and fascinating experience.

“The Commons was smaller than I had expected, however the aura of it was truly superb.”

Baroness Garden of Frognal said: “It’s always a pleasure to show young people the hard work of the Lords in scrutinising legislation and challenging government, as well as the world heritage building.

“I hope they will feel better informed as voters.

“They were wonderfully intelligent visitors!”

Jon Perriss, deputy head, who accompanied the pupils, said: “This was a memorable and special day for all the pupils involved.

“An extra bonus was meeting Baroness Ruth Deech, a former pupil (Old Blue) of Christ’s Hospital, as it is inspirational to the pupils to see the successes of their predecessors.”

Ruth Deech, DBE, is a British academic, lawyer, bioethicist and politician, most noted for chairing the human fertilisation and embryology authority (1994-2002).

Christ’s Hospital school is the leading charitable boarding school in the UK for bursaries.

Currently 75 per cent of its pupils receive a free or fee-assisted boarding place and 25 per cent pay the full day or boarding fee

For more visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk