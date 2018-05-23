Pupils learn about recycling at the Sea Life Centre

Year one and two pupils from Castlewood School in Southwater visited Brighton Sea Life Centre to help them learn more about their topic ‘in the deep’.

At the centre, the children looked around at the various creatures including sea horses, tropical fish, sea turtles, sharks and sting rays and learned about their habitats and nutrition.

Following Blue Planet II and the importance of recycling plastic, an expert talked to the pupils about sea turtle conservation.

The students heard how to recycle plastic responsibly so that it does not have a detrimental effect on wildlife.

Charlie, from year one, said: “My favourite part was going through the tunnel of sea creatures; I had a sting ray above my head.

“I learnt that plastic is not good for turtles as if it is left on beaches, the turtles have no room to lay their eggs.”

Vicky Dedman, key stage one leader, said: “This type of visit is a valuable way to help the children develop their understanding of global issues in a relaxed and stimulating environment.”