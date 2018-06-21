Pulborough duck race is back on this Sunday

Fun for all the family is on offer this Sunday with the return of Pulborough Duck Race ... after ten years.

The new duck race and water festival will kick off at Swan Bridge in Pulborough and promises all-afternoon entertainment on the River Arun with music and stalls.

Since the last duck race 10 years ago around 3,500 ducks have been hidden in an old garage.

Now they have been rescued and are set to be launched in the new race starting at the iconic Old Swan Bridge over the River Arun in Pulborough.

This year the prize for the winning duck in the final race is £100 with other prizes for second and third, plus prizes for the winners of each heat.

For a chance to win a prize, racegoers can back a duck at only £1 for which tickets are available from many Pulborough businesses in advance of Sunday’s event or on the day itself.

Between the duck race heats a team of local canoeists will entertain when they are not doing a ‘duck rescue’.

In addition to the racing ducks there will be food, drink and other stalls run by local businesses and charities plus ‘floats.’

The river floats have been made by classes from St Mary’s school in Pulborough.

They will be displayed on the river in a flotilla and compete for a prize for the best float.

The festival event is sponsored by Pulborough businesses and local people, including Dashing Hounds dog grooming parlour, and Vitality dentistry, and run by the Pulborough Community Partnership.

Profits from the event will go to the benefit of Pulborough’s young and older residents, principally St Mary’s Junior School and Community Care.

Parking on the day is available locally at Station Approach industrial estate and at Lower Street car park, where there is a free shuttlebus to and from the event.

For more information, see the event’s Facebook page or email Dinky Duck at pulboroughduckrace@gmail.com