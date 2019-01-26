Praise for PC who tracked down puppy missing from Wales more than 200 miles away in Sussex

A police officer has been praised for tracking down a puppy, which went missing from woods in South Wales last week, more than 200 miles away in Sussex.

South Wales Police received reports that a puppy, Reggie, has gone missing in Penllergaer Woods in Swansea, Wales, on Friday, January 18, according to a Facebook post from the police force.

But thanks to the ‘amazing work’ of PC Shaughnessy, Reggie was located ‘safe and well’ almost a week later in Sussex – more than 200 miles away from home.

South Wales Police Swansea wrote in the post on Thursday: “We’re delighted that Reggie has now been located in Sussex and is currently with Sussex Police before being returned to his owner later today!

“We know there’s been a lot of support on social media this week to help find him, and a lot of praise for our PC Shaughnessy for his dedication to return Reggie to his family.

“Amazing work.”

Police officers with Reggie the puppy. Photo: South Wales Police in Swansea/Twitter

The post on Facebook has been liked almost 5,000 times.

PC Tom Van Der Wee from Sussex Police praised PC Shaughnessy for his ‘great investigative work’.

The officer tweeted: “After some great investigative work by PC Shaughnessy at South Wales Police, I am delighted to say that we have located Reggie the lost puppy safe and well at an address in Sussex.”

