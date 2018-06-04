Power cuts hit Storrington and Ashington

Parts of Storrington and Ashington have gone without power this morning following two separate power cuts.

UK Power Networks’ live map suggested the Storrington power cut was affecting the RH20 3 and RH20 4 post codes.

A statement on the website said: “A fault occurred on a piece of our electrical equipment which controls the power to your home.

“This information is updated in real-time and is the same information that you will receive if you call us.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.”

UK Power Networks estimates the power will be returned between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

In Ashington, UK Power Networks said a similar fault had occurred.

Power is estimated to be returned to homes between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

