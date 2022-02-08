Veteran Conservative councillor resigns after his deselection

Jim Sanson has represented Storrington & Washington for just under 15 years.

In an email sent to all councillors, Mr Sanson wrote: “At a recent interview panel, I was deselected as a candidate for the Conservative Party, which left me no other option than to stand down as a district councillor.”

Mr Sanson was first elected in 2007.

He served as chair of the licensing committee as well as sitting on a number of other committees such as standards and planning.

His decision to step down was first mentioned during a planning meeting in January – though a council spokesman denied he had resigned.

His seat was finally listed as vacant on the council’s website on February 4.

A second vacant seat was also listed in January – that of former Liberal Democrat group leader Frances Haigh, who has moved to North Yorkshire.

Mrs Haigh, who represented Denne, was replaced as group leader in August by Louise Potter before stepping down on January 17.

She had served two terms – from 2011-2015 and then from 2019 on.