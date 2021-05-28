Selsey housing plans withdrawn
Plans to build 26 homes in the East Beach area of Selsey have been withdrawn by the developer.
An outline application to develop the land, an L-shaped area behind East Beach Road, was submitted by Seaward Properties Ltd last year.
A single access point for vehicles would have been created on what is now a grass track off Park Lane.
Residents had labelled the proposed development ‘entirely inappropriate’ and raised concerns about the access, parking, flooding and environmental damage.
Even Chichester MP Gillian Keegan wrote to Chichester District Council to echo many of the points highlighted by objectors.
However earlier this month the applicant’s agent emailed the council asking for the council to withdraw the plans saying Seaward’ do not wish to proceed further with the application’.