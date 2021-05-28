Selsey housing plans withdrawn

An outline application to develop the land, an L-shaped area behind East Beach Road, was submitted by Seaward Properties Ltd last year.

A single access point for vehicles would have been created on what is now a grass track off Park Lane.

Residents had labelled the proposed development ‘entirely inappropriate’ and raised concerns about the access, parking, flooding and environmental damage.

Residents opposing the scheme pictured in January

Even Chichester MP Gillian Keegan wrote to Chichester District Council to echo many of the points highlighted by objectors.