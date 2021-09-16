Opportunity for older people to question Horsham MP

The Horsham District Older Peoples Forum (HDOPF) said it will be hosting the annual ‘MP Question Time’ event on Friday the November 5 (supported by Horsham District Council & Age UK WSBH).

A spokesman said: “Our public meeting on the September 7 voted to hold our MP Question Time event through Zoom again this year.

“People can attend and listen in from the comfort of their own home using a computer, smart phone, tablet or iPad. No travelling necessary.”

Jeremy Quin

The Horsham District Older Peoples Forum originally started the ‘MP Question Time’ meeting of local older people with local MP, Jeremy Quin in 2016. It was so well attended, informative, candid and enjoyable it is now being held annually, the group said.

The spokesman said: “The HDOPF ‘MP Question Time’ event is a genuine opportunity for the local older community from across the Horsham District, to meet a local MP, put their questions, raise issues and listen to an MP’s answers and views. ‘Getting it straight from the horse’s mouth’ rather than from the news or social media.

“We are pleased that Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham has again kindly agreed to attend, update us and answer our questions.”

The meeting is for older people aged 60+ living in the Horsham District or those that care for someone who is, or those that are involved with or simply care about the issues faced by older people. The event is also open to anyone who is involved with the challenges and issues faced by older people in the Horsham District including neighbourhood, parish, district and county councillors.

The MP Question Time Zoom event is free to attend and will be held, via Zoom 10.30am- 1pm Friday November 5.

To attend book a place via email to [email protected] as there is a zoom licence limit on numbers (100). People will be sent the joining information prior to the meeting.

The spokesman added: “If you have a question that you would like to ask Jeremy Quin MP, (even if you can’t attend the meeting), email that asap to the Forum if possible, well before the event please, so that a fair range of questions can be put plus, if research is needed, Mr Quin will have the answer on the day.

“Due to the nature of a Zoom meeting, time constraints and numbers attending it is unlikely that questions from the floor can be put on the day. There will be a visible, rolling, write a comment section (Chat box) on the meeting Zoom webpage during the meeting for anyone to make a comment.”