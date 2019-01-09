New Horsham community lottery run by council could benefit good causes

A new community lottery scheme for Horsham district residents could be established by the council.

According to Horsham District Council the proposed scheme would help fund good causes such as voluntary and community groups.

The lottery, if adopted, would be run in conjunction with an external lottery management company which has expertise in this area and would be responsible for the day-to-day running of the scheme.

Tricia Youtan, HDC’s cabinet member for community and wellbeing, said: “Supporting the voluntary sector throughout the Horsham district is very much a priority for us as a council.

“The ethos of this lottery scheme is all about charities, volunteer groups and not-for-profit organisations.

“It will help local people support our community in a positive way that will make voluntary groups become more self-sufficient and ultimately enable them to do more of the great work they already do.

“It’s all about raising additional funds to support those locally who need it most.”

The proposals are due to be discussed by cabinet members on Thursday January 24.

More than 30 councils across the UK have now established lotteries and they have proved to be successful in raising additional funds to support a sustainable voluntary sector.

