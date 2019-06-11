New homes for Billingshurst’s high street at former bank site

New homes could be built in Billingshurst’s high street on the site of a former bank.

Barclays moved out of the village in November 2017 and developers are now looking for planning permission for new housing.

The current proposal is to demolish the existing building and replace it with a retail or commercial unit at the front, a row of four terraced houses and a detached chalet-style bungalow to the rear.

The site would include nine parking spaces, a bike store, landscaping and modifications to the ramped roadway and a new stepped pedestrian approach alongside ramped access.

An application is due to be discussed by Horsham District Council’s planning committee south on Tuesday June 18. Officers are recommending the plans be approved.

Billingshurst Parish Council has objected raising concerns about overdevelopment, flood risk, parking and bin collection.

A number of residents have raised similar points as well as objecting to the design and impact on neighbouring properties as well as voicing road safety fears.

But according to officers: “The retention of a flexible retail / commercial unit to the front would ensure that the viability of the Billingshurst village centre is maintained in the long term.

“The layout, scale and appearance is in keeping with the character of the wider area without resulting in a harmful impact on the Billingshurst Conservation Area or the amenities of adjacent occupiers.

“On this basis, and subject to the recommended conditions, the proposed development is considered acceptable.”