New council chairman for Horsham district

A new chairman has been elected at Horsham District Council for the forthcoming civic year.

Kate Rowbottom, who represents Billingshurst, took over the ceremonial role from Peter Burgess at the council’s annual general meeting on Wednesday night (May 22).

HDC Chairman Cllr Kate Rowbottom and Vice Chairman Cllr Karen Burgess

Holbrook East’s Karen Burgess was appointed vice-chairman for 2019/20.

Mrs Rowbottom said: “I am deeply honoured to be elected chairman of Horsham District Council for the coming civic year.

“We all know how special the Horsham district is with its beautiful countryside and South Downs and our historic market towns and villages. It’s the envy of every other district.

“I look forward over the coming year to meeting as many people as possible across the district – those who work tirelessly in the voluntary sector and in support of our local community groups, those who provide jobs and work here, and those who study, teach and live here.”