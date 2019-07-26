New car parking charges set for Horsham’s Piries Place

Parking costs for the new Piries Place car park, in Horsham, have been set.

On course to open in September, the £8m car park will have 519 spaces – 189 more than the old one – eight electric vehicle charging points as well as wider and deeper spaces.

It will cost slightly more to park there than in the old Piries Place, with tariffs set at 80p for up to 30 minutes – a rise of 10p, £1.40 for up to an hour – a rise of 20p – and £2.80 for one to two hours – a rise of 40p.

For over eight hours of parking, the cost will rise from £12 to £14.

The car park will be open 24/7, with the charging periods set at Monday to Saturday 7am-8pm, and Sunday and Bank Holidays from 9am-5pm where an all-day charge fo £1.50 will apply.

The £1 evening rate between 6pm and 8pm has been dropped for the new car park – and it looks like there is a chance it could be dropped for the others in town at a later date.

At a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (July 25), officers told members they would ‘monitor’ the situation but that the other car parks would ‘currently’ keep the £1 evening charge.

Leader Ray Dawe said of the new charges: “I think this is totally in accord with the agreement that was made when the car park was basically up for renewal.”

Looking back at the lengthy discussion held to decide what was needed before building began, he added: “I think we’re going to get an excellent car park that seems to tick all the boxes in that respect.

“All we’re doing here is carrying forward the requirement that was heavily discussed then.”

The project to demolish and replace the car park has taken place alongside the redevelopment of Piries Place by the private sector, with an Everyman cinema, Premier Inn and the Red Deer pub and brasserie all opening recently.