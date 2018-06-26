Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, all you need to know

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day offers a fun-filled day for all the family.

There is a packed timetable of events and we have put together all the essential information you need to enjoy it.

The Band of the Grenadier Guards is most famous for the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace

Littlehampton Town Council is running the free event, one of the largest on the south coast, in partnership with Harbour Park.

A collection will be held during the day to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

WHERE: Seafront Greens, Banjo Road, Littlehampton BN17 5LE.

WHEN: Saturday, June 30. 10.30am to 5pm.

TIMETABLE:

10.30am Parade down Fitzalan Road, featuring the Grenadier Guards and veterans

11am Drumhead Service

11.45am Royal British Legion Riders arrival

12.10pm Gatwick Caledonian Pipe Band

12.40pm Yakovlev YAK52 display over the sea

1.05pm IMPS motorcycle display team

1.55pm Band of the Grenadier Guards perform

2.15pm Armoured vehicles

2.40pm Drill competition

3.05pm IMPS motorcycle display team

3.35pm Battle of Britain flypast over the sea

4.10pm Re-enactment

4.30pm Sunset Service

STAGE BY THE SEA:

Midday Edwin James Festival Choir

2.55pm Cadets Massed Band

PUBLIC TRANSPORT: The Compass Travel number 15 bus will be free to all passengers on Armed Forces Day. The route travels from Tesco, through Kingley Gate and Toddington via Wick before making its way to the seafront. Full timetable available from www.compass-travel.co.uk

Southern is running its normal timetable on the trains.

Stagecoach is running to timetable on its buses.

DRIVING: There will be road closures in force in Fitzalan Road and Church Street between 10:15am and 11am.

PARKING: Car parks available on the day will be the West Green car park, East Beach café car park and Sea Road car park. The nearest postcode to these car parks is BN17 5LL. The charges can be seen at www.arun.gov.uk/littlehampton-car-park-information-charges. Banjo Road car park will be closed. The town centre car parks are a ten to 15 minute walk from the event.

FOOD AND DRINK: There will be food and drink stalls selling a range of refreshments at the event.

GET INVOLVED: Veterans who wish to participate in the parade should contact the events team at Littlehampton Town Council on 01903 732063 for a copy of the parade orders and more information.

