Last chance to order extra wheelie bins

The deadline to order extra wheelie bins before the rollout of fortnightly general household waste collections is today (Thursday November 30).

Currently Horsham District Council operates a weekly service, with blue-topped recycling bins and paid for green waste collected fortnightly.

In a bid to save money and improve recycling rates, HDC is moving to alternate weekly collections, with the rollout starting in February.

Some households will be able to request a bigger general waste bin, while a larger or second recycling bin will also be made available, with a £5 delivery charge levied for both.

If space is limited a smaller, reusable, recycling bag is available for no charge to supplement the recycling bin.

In January 2018 every household in the district will receive an information pack with details about these changes.

This information will be specific to each property, including when the change to collections start in your area, the day of the week when bins will be collected, and which bin needs to put out on which week.

