Horsham district’s new Covid-19 information officers appointed

The new Horsham district Covid information support officers

Throughout the pandemic the area’s residents and businesses have rallied to work together, follow government guidelines and help keep infection rates amongst some of the lowest in the country.

To build upon the great work already done, Horsham District Council’s environmental health and licensing team has recently appointed three Covid-19 Information Officers.

The new officers are Trudy Elkin, Ian Dewar and Dhruv Amin.

The officers will provide extra support, informing and engaging with local businesses, voluntary groups and communities in relation to Covid-19 safe practices, keeping all parties up to speed with latest developments and ensuring businesses are trading within guidelines.

Tricia Youtan HDC’s cabinet member for housing and public protection, said: “These are still challenging times, so it is important that we do all that we can to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Throughout the pandemic our environmental health officers have done sterling work to keep local people safe, achieving great results so far. I am now pleased that their efforts will be further supported by the new officers to sustain our current low levels of infection.