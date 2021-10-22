Horsham District Council by-election win for Lib Dems

Jon Olson, Liberal Democrat Party candidate

One of the three seats for the Forest ward had become vacant following Godfrey Newman’s decision to step down due to ongoing health issues.

A by-election was held yesterday (Thursday October 21) with Lib Dem Jon Olson elected with 921 votes.

Labour’s David Hide finished second with 517 votes and Conservative Ross Dye received 410. Green Party candidate Jon Campbell polled 97.

Turnout was 28.6 per cent.

Mr Olson said: “I am honoured to have been elected and want to thank everyone who voted. Whether you voted Lib Dem or not, I can only promise to work diligently to represent your voice and your concerns.

“I first got into local politics when trying to answer a simple question of ‘why can’t we have a safer road crossing on the school run?’ It’s clear from talking to hundreds of people during the campaign that many others share concerns about local traffic and speed limits and care deeply about the environment and community assets in our town. It’s why so many of us are proud to call Horsham home and something we must fight to protect.

“I’d like to thank my team, patient family, and everyone who spoke to me on the doorstep. I’d also like to pay tribute to Godfrey Newman who stepped down in August. I hope to honour his commitment to Forest in this position.”

Liberal Democrat HDC Group Leader Louise Potter said: “This clear victory is a tribute not just to Jon’s campaign team but to the team of local councillors on Horsham District Council who are an incredibly effective opposition and advocates for the people of Horsham town.