Give your views on West Sussex bus strategy

Views on a new bus strategy for West Sussex are being sought by the county council.

The authority is exploring ways to work with bus companies and other partners to help sustain and improve services.

Last month it launched a public consultation, which has attracted an excellent response to date – but the council is hoping for even more feedback.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We’ve had a very good response to the consultation so far, but we want to hear as many views as possible.

“We would particularly welcome opinions on proposals for the new strategy and if there is anything else people think we should include.

“The feedback will inform our approach to, and investment in, bus services and community transport between 2018 and 2026, so this is a great opportunity to have your say.”

To find out more and to take part in the consultation online, which closes on Wednesday June 6 visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/buses

to request an information pack call 01243 642105 or ask at any West Sussex library.