Double yellow lines for Christ’s Hospital roads

Double yellow lines and community funding were on the agenda at a meeting of the North Horsham County Local Committee (CLC).

The committee pledged £5,000 of Community Initiative Funding (CIF) to Barns Green Tennis Club, and £3,676 to Forest Neighbourhood Council.

The tennis club has been trying to raise almost £17,000 to repair cracks in two of its courts and to resurface court one.

As well as the CIF money, the project has attracted pledges of more than £7,500 on the Spacehive crowdfunding website.

The neighbourhood council’s bid was set up to pay for road safety improvements close to Forest School, and to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

Proposals for four sets of double yellow lines in Christ’s Hospital were also given the thumbs-up by the committee.

The lines will be painted in Christ’s Hospital Road, The Avenue, Station Road and King Edward Road, with two short stretches of single yellows elsewhere on Christ’s Hospital Road.

A proposal to include a single yellow line and one-hour waiting restrictions along Bluecoat Pond and Barnes Wallis Avenue were dropped following objections from residents.