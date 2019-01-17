Decision on running track relocation pushed back to summer

A decision on relocating Broadbridge Heath’s running track to another site in the district has been pushed back until the summer.

Horsham District Council’s Cabinet was set to consider this issue next week, but according to its latest forward plan this will now be looked at in June.

Back in November the County Times revealed that HDC was looking at Tanbridge House School and the Bluecoat Sports centre in Christ’s Hospital as the two potential locations.

Jonathan Chowen, HDC’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “It is extremely important as a council that we deliver on our promises to our community and deliver a replacement running track and facilities for the ongoing benefit of current and future users of the district.”

A new £12.3m leisure centre building at Broadbridge Heath called The Bridge was unveiled by HDC in October replacing the old facilities next door.

The situation has now been complicated by the fact that HDC’s planning committee north refused Christ’s Hospital School planning permission for a range of new sports facilities earlier this month, including a running track.

The school does have the option to either appeal to the planning inspectorate against the decision or submit revised proposals to address some of the concerns voiced by councillors.