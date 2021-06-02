Police name man who died in Horsham crash

Officers say they are still investigating what happened in the crash in Hampers Lane, Horsham, on May 26.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that Lewis McDowell, 24, from Horsham, sadly died of his injuries on 27 May.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we’re still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Scene of the crash in Hampers Lane, Horsham

Earlier, police said that a grey Volkswagen Golf crashed into a tree in Hampers Lane at around 1.48am.