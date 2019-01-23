Police in hunt for owner of dog in savage attack

A disturbing image of a dog attacking a sheep near Horsham has been released by police in a bid to trace the dog’s owner.

The attack happened in a field on Wednesday January 16 at Old Holbrook, just north of the A264.

Police are searching for the owner of a labrador dog that attacked a sheep near Horsham SUS-190123-143115001

A farmer reported that a black Labrador was worrying livestock at Morris Farm around 4.30pm, say police. The dog was being whistled from a distance and was being called by a name that sounded like ‘Chester’ and eventually ran off towards the caller.

Police say the sheep was so severely injured that it had to be put down.

Sergeant Tom Carter, rural and wildlife crime officer for Sussex Police, said: “Time and time again we warn dog owners not to let their animals off the lead anywhere in the vicinity of livestock. Your docile family pet can turn vicious killer in the blink of an eye as the photo here sadly proves.

“By all means, enjoy the countryside with your dog, but please do not allow them off the lead anywhere near livestock and make sure that there aren’t sheep or other farm animals nearby, but just out of your view. Your dog will almost certainly know they’re there.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the dog or its owner is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 878 of 16/01. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.